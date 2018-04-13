Pics: More from Narraghmore…and a new MF world record

We’ve already brought you pictures from the mammoth Massey Ferguson themed tractor run that took place in Co. Kildare yesterday (April 12).

At the event, Narraghmore Vintage Club broke the Guinness World Record for the longest parade of MF tractors; the hub for this feat was the village of Narraghmore.

At least 150 Massey Ferguson or Ferguson tractors were needed to break the existing record. 285 tractors partook yesterday – thus setting a whole new record.

All manner of Fergusons – old and new – were there. Each participating machine was required to bear a Massey Ferguson or Ferguson badge (of some description).

Here’s the second of our two galleries of pictures (below) from the spectacle. These were taken at the event yesterday. It’s clear that a huge plethora of MFs – from umpteen different eras – was out in force.

Click on a thumbnail in the gallery (below) to open up a full-size image; once opened you can scroll sideways to see the next picture.

For Massey Ferguson, its diamond jubilee is not just about its vintage and classic tractors; to mark the milestone it’s also running ‘Diamond’ offers (on new equipment) to celebrate the brand’s 60th anniversary.

For example, the latest incarnations of its high-specification tractor models built in Beauvais, France, boast new styling, the option of the new Fieldstar 5 touch-screen terminal and a host of new standard features.

Signalling these updates, all new ‘high-spec’ Beauvais-built tractor ranges will ultimately carry the suffix ‘S’ in the model number.

Market position in 2017

In other related updates, we recently brought you news that Massey Ferguson is believed to have been the best-selling tractor brand here in Ireland last year (2017).

While we don’t have access to official figures yet, our best estimate is that Massey Ferguson sold (or registered) close to 400 new tractors in the Republic of Ireland last year.

We estimate that John Deere was next in line – probably selling in excess of 360 tractors.