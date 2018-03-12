Pics: French-built self-propelled feeder lands in the south-east…of Ireland

There aren’t many self-propelled diet feeders in Ireland; this Lucas G machine joins the coveted few that have landed here thus far.

The machine has been sold by Kehoe Brothers – from its Camolin branch – to a farm in the south-east.

It’s a Lucas G Autospire 240; this model is part of a six-model line-up of diet feeders (or mixer wagons, if you prefer) with capacities that stretch from 12 up to 24m³.

24m³ capacity

The 240 is the biggest machine in the line-up; it can hold 24m³ of feed and is powered by a 245hp, six-cylinder Deutz engine.

The French-built machine is equipped with a front-mounted, self-loading arm. This has a working width of 2m; its rotor measures 0.625m in diameter.

Once mixed (courtesy of a twin-auger configuration), the resulting ration is dispensed via a belt-type conveyor at the back. Interestingly, the augers rotate at a speed of anywhere from 10 to 60rpm (depending on the job at hand).

The machine is quite long; it spans almost 10.8m; it’s just 2.55m wide – enabling it to navigate many in-shed passages. Unladen (with no feed on board), the machine weighs almost 16t.

This feeder wagon boasts fore and aft suspension. At the front there’s a hydro-pneumatic system; at the rear, the machine is supported on leaf springs.

According to Graeme Vigors, from Kehoe Brothers, the machine is the first self-propelled feeder wagon that they have sold in the country. However, Kehoe Brothers has a long-standing relationship with Lucas G.

It has sold significant numbers of the French manufacturer’s straw choppers/blowers (both mounted and trailed versions) here in Ireland over several years.

We hope to bring you further details of this eye-catching machine; watch this space…

Two-branch approach

Kehoe Brothers, for those who don’t know, operates from two depots. One – the company’s headquarters – is close to Camolin, Enniscorthy, Co. Wexford; the other is located in Tullow, Co. Carlow.