Pics: Farming on a different scale – 1:32 to be exact
The Mitchelstown Model Show was held in – as you might have guessed – Mitchelstown last Sunday (April 8).
The venue was the Fir Grove Hotel.
There were plenty of younger, ‘would-be farmers’ present – looking for the next purchase for the ‘carpet farm’ at home.
But more serious-minded collectors came along too; some of these fanatics (of all things farming) even scratch-build their own scale models.
Events such as Sunday’s typically play host to a mix of retailers and collectors – showing their wares (and the fruits of their labour) in impressively-complex dioramas.
Many of the farm models at such events are in 1:32 scale, though smaller and larger items also populate these venues.
While there was a relatively limited selection of farm model manufacturers to choose from many moons ago – limited to the likes of Britains – nowadays there is a bigger selection. Names like Universal Hobbies and Wiking are now part of the scene.
Show sponsors included: Fir Grove Hotel; McDonnell Bros (grain and feed merchants); Pat O’Conner and Sons Agricultural Hire; and Pat Geary Livestock Haulage.
Don't forget to also check out our previous report, with pictures from the Limerick Diecast Model & Diorama Show – back in September of last year.
Justin Roberts was at Sunday’s event in Mitchelstown for AgriLand to capture these pictures (below); they are just a sample of what was on display – appealing to young and old alike.
