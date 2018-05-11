Pics: Farmer modifies bra to help calf suckle

A Scottish farmer was forced to modify a bra and fit it to a cow in order to help a newborn calf suckle on its rear teats.

The calf was refusing to suckle on the cow’s rear teats and the farmer decided to put his thinking cap on.

With the help of some rope and some bungy cord, the farmer reportedly modified his wife’s bra to overcome the issue. The farmer was growing concerned that the cow would run into problems if the calf continued to ignore the rear of the udder.

Images of the unusual set up were posted on social media by a neighbouring farmer, Donald Ross. The images attracted significant attention on Twitter, receiving plenty of retweets.

Ross has not yet identified the farmer responsible for the ingenious creation. As they say, necessity is the mother of all inventions.

