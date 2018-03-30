Pics: Dublin2Mayo tractor run tracking across the country

The Dublin2Mayo charity tractor run is currently underway; it set out from Dublin this morning (Good Friday, March 30) just after 9:00am – on a two-day trip across the country in aid of two charitable causes.

The drivers departed on the two-day tractor run from the Phoenix Park, with a restricted number of 20 tractors (for that location).

TD Michael Fitzmaurice, an avid supporter of the event, cut the ribbon – signalling the official start of proceedings.

They are travelling onward to: Leixlip; Maynooth; Kilcock; Enfield; Kinnegad; Mullingar; Ballinalack; Rathowen; Edgwardstown; and Longford today. Tonight, they will stop at Feericks’ Hotel, Rathowen, Co. Westmeath.

Tomorrow, the convoy will pass through: Lanesborough; Roscommon; Ballymoe; Castlerea; Ballinlough; Ballyhaunis; Claremorris; Knock; Kiltimagh; Bohola; Ballivor; and Castlebar.

When the fleet eventually arrives at Breaffy House Hotel, Castlebar, it is expected that up to 150 tractors will be partaking.

Organisers of the event hope that it will raise more than €50,000 for Our Lady’s Hospital for Sick Children, Crumlin, and the special care baby unit at Mayo University Hospital.

The event has been ‘put on the tracks’ by tractor enthusiasts: Brendan Colgan; John Corley; Brian Kelly; Tom Lavelle; Padraig Gallagher; and Adrian Maye.