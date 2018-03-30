Pics: Dublin2Mayo tractor run tracking across the country

The Dublin2Mayo charity tractor run is currently underway; it set out from Dublin this morning (Good Friday, March 30) just after 9:00am – on a two-day trip across the country in aid of two charitable causes.

The drivers departed on the two-day tractor run from the Phoenix Park, with a restricted number of 20 tractors (for that location).

TD Michael Fitzmaurice, an avid supporter of the event, cut the ribbon – signalling the official start of proceedings.

They are travelling onward to: Leixlip; Maynooth; Kilcock; Enfield; Kinnegad; Mullingar; Ballinalack; Rathowen; Edgwardstown; and Longford today. Tonight, they will stop at Feericks’ Hotel, Rathowen, Co. Westmeath.

Tomorrow, the convoy will pass through: Lanesborough; Roscommon; Ballymoe; Castlerea; Ballinlough; Ballyhaunis; Claremorris; Knock; Kiltimagh; Bohola; Ballivor; and Castlebar.

When the fleet eventually arrives at Breaffy House Hotel, Castlebar, it is expected that up to 150 tractors will be partaking.

You can still make a donation at this link.

Pictured (below) are the tractors that kicked off the whole event this morning.

Click on a thumbnail in the gallery (below) to open up a full-size image; once opened you can scroll sideways to see the next picture.

Organisers of the event hope that it will raise more than €50,000 for Our Lady’s Hospital for Sick Children, Crumlin, and the special care baby unit at Mayo University Hospital.

The event has been ‘put on the tracks’ by tractor enthusiasts: Brendan Colgan; John Corley; Brian Kelly; Tom Lavelle; Padraig Gallagher; and Adrian Maye.

John Corley said they had got an enthusiastic response to the idea after it was first mooted last October. He explained: “We wanted to give back to the hospitals for the great work they do, which some of us have witnessed first-hand with our own children.”

