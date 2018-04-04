Pics: Dublin2Mayo ‘beasts from the east’ roll into the wilds of the west
The Dublin2Mayo charity tractor run completed its two-day journey across Ireland this weekend; it set out from Dublin on Good Friday and arrived at Breaffy House Hotel, Castlebar the following day.
The run was held in aid of a number of charitable causes, including Our Lady’s Hospital for Sick Children, Crumlin, and the special care baby unit at Mayo University Hospital.
On day one, the participants passed through Leixlip; Maynooth; Kilcock; Enfield; Kinnegad; Mullingar; Ballinalack; Rathowen; Edgwardstown; and Longford.
On day two; they scooted through: Lanesborough; Roscommon; Ballymoe; Castlerea; Ballinlough; Ballyhaunis; Claremorris; Knock; Kiltimagh; Bohola; Ballivor; and Castlebar.
The pictures below (depicting the tractor run in full swing) are from Damien Conway Photography. His Facebook page can be accessed at this link.
Click on a thumbnail in the gallery (below) to open up a full-size image; once opened you can scroll sideways to see the next picture.
Don’t forget to check out our previous article, with pictures of the tractors as they departed from the Phoenix Park in Dublin – embarking on the journey from east to west.Also Read: Pics: Dublin2Mayo tractor run tracking across the country
At that point, just 20 tractors and drivers were involved (due to restrictions on the numbers allowed at that location). The tally clearly swelled, as the convoy neared each new town on the route.