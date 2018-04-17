Pics: Check out these ‘pristine’ classics from an upcoming Ford auction

As reported yesterday (April 16), what has been described as “one of the most important collections of classic Ford and Fordson tractors” will be sold at auction next month (Saturday, May 12) in England.

The collection is owned by tractor enthusiast Paul Cable. The auction – comprising 38 sought-after classic tractors and piles of implements and spares – will be conducted by Cheffins.

Here, in this article, we take a quick glance at just four of the 38 tractors up for auction.

Within each of the galleries below, click on a thumbnail to open up a full-size image; once opened you can scroll sideways to see the next picture.

In detail

First up is this four-cylinder Ford 7700 (below). It dates from 1978 (serial number: 990891) and is fitted with a pick-up hitch and the famous ‘Q cab’.

It’s shod on 18.4 R38 rear wheels/tyres. 5,274 hours are showing on the clock.

Advertisement

Next up (below) is a six-cylinder Ford TW-30. It was built in 1982 (serial number: 910973) and comes with inner rear wheel weights, under-slung front weights, a ZF front axle and, of course, a ‘Q cab’.

It’s shod on Firestone 20.8 R38 rear and 14.9 R278 front wheels/tyres. 7,387 hours are showing on the odometer.

Another eye-catching lot (below) is this four-cylinder Ford 7000. It dates from 1975 (serial number: 956988) and sports ‘Dual Power’ and ‘Load Monitor’.

The 7000 is widely thought of as the machine that paved the way for turbo-charged tractors to be accepted across the industry.

Last, but certainly not least, is this six-cylinder County 1004 FC (below). Its serial number is 27854 and it’s notable for its fifth-wheel coupling (for a semi-trailer) and three-line air braking system.

It’s shod on Goodyear 18-26 wheels/tyres all round. It was formerly owned by UK utilities entity BT, where it was used to pull a hydraulically-powered trailer (for unrolling communication cable reels).