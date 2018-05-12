Pics and prices: Over 200 cows on offer at Kilkenny Mart

A large cattle sale – consisting of 1,400 animals – was witnessed in Kilkenny Mart, Cillin Hill, on Thursday last (May 10).

George Candler, the mart’s auctioneer, explained that both beef and forward cattle are becoming scarce. He also added that the quality continental animals offered met an excellent trade.

However, he noted that plainer, lighter cattle were more difficult to sell. On this, he said: “On reflection, many of the lighter, dairy-influenced animals would have achieved just as good of a return if they were sold as calves.

“Some of these animals are now selling for €380-480/head. It would have taken considerable feed and time to get them this far,” he added.

Bullocks

Beef bullocks sold for €2.10-2.45/kg, while forward store lots traded for €850-1,490/head or €1.70-2.70/kg.

Prices achieved by lighter animals varied depending on quality. Good-quality steers sold to a top price of €3.05/kg. Plainer steers – particularly those of dairy origin – proved a more difficult trade.

Bullocks weighing 400-500kg traded for €1.70-3.05/kg, while steers (<400kg) traded at €550-1,090 head. A top price of €1,820/head was achieved by two Charolais bullocks weighing 745kg.

Heifers

Quality heifers also met a good trade, with lighter lots peaking at €1,030/head. In general, butcher lots made €2.00-2.45/kg, €2.00-2.75/kg was paid for the forward store lots and the lighter store classes (<400kg) made €1.45-2.90/kg.

Cows

Over 200 cull cows went under the hammer at the Leinster-based venue. These lots met a brisk trade and a 100% clearance rate was recorded. Friesian lots traded for €1.10-1.90/kg, while continental types sold for €1.30-2.30/kg.