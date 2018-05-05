Pics and prices: Exporters and grass buyers out in force at Castlerea Mart

A large number of cattle were presented for sale at Castlerea Mart, Co. Roscommon, on Thursday last. Both exporters and farmers drove the trade at the ringside.

The mart manager Brendan Egan outlined that the yard restrictions implemented at the mart for the last three weeks have worked well and that patrons are “getting used to the idea”.

He said: “So far it’s working very well; farmers are respecting the new rules. Safety is paramount and the earlier that farmers can get their cattle to the mart the better.”

Weanlings

In the bull weanling ring, exporters were busy sourcing stock for the Turkish market. A good clearance rate was achieved and the trade was brisk from start to finish.

Sample weanling heifer prices: Charolais: 290kg – €970 or €3.34/kg;

Limousin: 300kg – €1,080 or €3.60/kg;

Charolais: 260kg – €860 or €3.30/kg;

Simmental: 280kg – €945 or €3.37/kg.

Heifers

Moving to heifers, the trade was lively and good-quality stores proved popular. A excellent clearance rate was achieved and only a handful of animals went unsold.

Cows

The dry cow trade was firm; a top-price of €1,855 was achieved by a Charolais cow weighing 830kg. Cows with calves at foot made up to €2,010/head.

Sample dry cow prices: Charolais: 830kg – €1,855 or €2.23/kg;

Limousin: 850kg – €1,615 or €1.90/kg;

Aberdeen Angus: 870kg – €1,700 or €1.95/kg;

Belgian Blue: 720kg – €1,595 or €2.21/kg.

In addition, springers traded for €1,050-1,400/head.

Calves

In the calf ring, dairy cross calves traded for €20-140/head; the better-quality Friesian bull calves realised the higher prices.

Aberdeen Angus and whitehead types sold for €130-300/head, while continental calves made up to €455/head on the day.