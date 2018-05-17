Pics and prices: Charolais bull calf hits €580 at Ballyjamesduff Mart

Ballyjamesduff Mart’s weekly cattle sale took place on Tuesday last (May 15) and a large crowd attended. Some 1,000 cattle passed through the rings on the day.

In the calf ring, 96 animals were on offer. Both farmers and exporters gathered around the ring and the sale kicked off at 11:30am.

John Tevlin, the mart manager, outlined the number of dairy-origin calves has tightened considerably, while exporter activity has slowed down.

He said: “More continental calves are starting to come on stream; there is definitely more colour around these days. The quality of the calves is also better.”

Bulls – suitable for export – traded for €80-175/head. Moving to early-maturing animals, Hereford and Angus heifers made up to €255/head, while the best of the Angus and Hereford bulls made a top price of €330/head.

Looking at continental bull calves, a top price of €580 was paid for an older, good-quality Charolais bull.

Click on a thumbnail in the gallery (below) to open up a full-size image; once opened you can scroll sideways to see the next picture. Refer to each caption to see details of each lot, including the sale price.