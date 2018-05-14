Painting the town ‘blue’: Country queen festival all set for Athboy this June

The coming June bank holiday weekend brings with it the 31st Blue Jean Country Queen Festival – which will provide “fun for all ages”, organisers assure.

This year the festival, organised by Meath Macra na Feirme, brings 22 young women from Ireland and abroad to Athboy, Co. Meath to contest for the title – with €1,000 in prize money from Athboy Credit Union – along with plenty of entertainment along the way, the committee says.

Events

The 2018 festival will officially begin at 8:00pm on Friday, June 1, in the Darnley Lodge Hotel with the opening ceremony. This will be followed by the the introduction of the “Queens” to the audience in the on-stage interviews. After these, the night will be rounded off with music provided by DJ Mark Caffrey.

On Saturday, the festival will hit the main street of Athboy for the “Street Carnival and Craft Fair”, which will be running from 1:00pm to 5:00pm, along with the “Great Blue Jean Bake Off”.

From 5:00pm the Queens will take part in the annual karaoke competition and, at 7:00pm, Athboy Credit Union will host its annual free family barbecue in the Credit Union car park. This will be followed by the “Queens’ Pub Crawl” and ’90s theme night with music courtesy of Cool Chic.

Sunday afternoon will see the Queens take part in a fruit-and-veg themed “Five a Day” ‘Fancy Dress Football Match’, followed by a fashion show.

On Sunday evening, Queens, Macra members, dignitaries, sponsors, and supporters will gather the Darnley Lodge Hotel for the Gala Banquet.

Advertisement

On bank holiday Monday, the festival will wind down in the Darnley Lodge Hotel from 1:00pm, where the Queens will have one last get-together with music from The Sandmen.

Judges

The judges for this year’s festival are: Samantha Baldwin, the very first Blue Jean Country Queen winner in 1987. Samantha will be joined by Russell Carrington, chair of Rural Youth Europe.

Meanwhile, representing the town of Athboy will be James Hesnan, a writer, musician and carpenter who is highly involved with the local community.