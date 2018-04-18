Overturned lorry scatters chickens onto motorway

A lorry that was reportedly transporting a large number of chickens overturned on the M9 motorway in Co. Waterford yesterday evening (Tuesday, April 17).

Emergency services were called to deal with the incident, which led to the M9 Dublin-to-Waterford motorway being closed in both directions between J12 Grannagh and J11 Mullinavat.

Firefighters and Gardai made efforts to round up the hundreds of chickens which were loose on the road following the incident.

The lorry driver was injured in the accident, but it is believed that the man’s injuries were not life threatening, according to Waterford News & Star’s Facebook page.

As reported by the Irish Mirror, a number of the chickens on board were killed – while others were trapped in their containers pending the arrival of the emergency services.

Local councillor Eddie Mulligan was first on the scene and administered first aid to the driver of the truck, who is believed to have suffered head injuries, while emergency services made their way to the scene.

The driver, reportedly a man in his 50s, was brought to University Hospital Waterford where he received treatment, the Irish Mirror noted. It added that the lorry was en route to Carlow from Cappoquinn Chickens in west Waterford at the time of the accident.

