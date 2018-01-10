Ornua announces top new appointment

Irish dairy exporter Ornua has announced the appointment of Ciara O’Callaghan to the role of brand director.

In a statement on the matter, Ornua revealed that O’Callaghan will head up the company’s global innovation, packaging, insights and marketing team to develop and execute the brand marketing strategy for the group’s brand portfolio.

Under her new role, O’Callaghan will aim to improve brand positioning for Ornua’s portfolio, which includes Kerrygold, Pilgrims Choice, Dubliner, Shannongold, Forto and BEO milk powder.

Joining Ornua in 2011 as global brands director, O’Callaghan has previously held positions in Eircom and Kerry Foods, along with Information Partners and running her own research and strategy company.

Ornua is Ireland’s largest exporter of primary Irish dairy products, with sales of approximately €2 billion across 110 countries.

In her new role Ciara will report to Roisin Hennerty, CEO Americas and global marketing director.

Commenting on the appointment, Hennerty said: “We are delighted to announce Ciara’s appointment to brand director. Ciara will play an integral role in supporting the growth of the much-loved Kerrygold brand.

Brand growth is critical to the delivery of value-added routes to market for Irish dairy products and is a key pillar of Ornua’s growth strategy, Ornua 2021, which aims to grow the Kerrygold brand to €1 billion in global sales in the coming years.