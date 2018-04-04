Operation automation: Teat spraying gets robotic revamp in Kerry

DeLaval has announced the installation of its first Teat Spray Robot (TSR) in the UK and Ireland – in Co. Kerry.

The DeLaval TSR is a fully automatic teat spray applicator for dairy farmers with rotary milking parlours.

Designed for the “modern dairy farm“, the standalone unit is based on an industrial robot system that can be installed both in new and existing external rotary set-ups.

As is well known to most farmers, post-milking teat disinfecting is one of the most important jobs in the milking process, according to Teagasc.

Carrying out post-milking teat disinfection correctly will give a 50% reduction in new infections, the agri education and extension agency says.

The TSR will not affect the milking operations, DeLaval assures. The spray image can be adapted to the needs of the operation and usage of the teat dip can be optimised for pre and post-application, the Swedish agri technology giant claims.

DeLaval solution manager Gary Edwards commented on the robot, noting: “The TSR is a hugely attractive product to farmers milking in external rotaries.

“It delivers labour saving, chemical reduction, performance and reliability, consistent teat coverage, improved safety for operators – and arrives on time for every milking,” Edwards quipped.

Many of today’s dairy farmers are looking for productivity gains to maximise the quality of milk production and boost profitability. Labour issues are very real from both an availability and quality perspective, according to Delaval.

Edwards continued: “The main benefits of the DeLaval TSR to a farmer is labour saving; return on capital investment from labour reduction for one TSR can be as little as three years based on eight hours per day milking.”

DeLaval is a prominent global firm in milking equipment and solutions for dairy farmers, assisting in sustainable food production.