Online BPS applications reach the 100,000 mark

Online applications to the Basic Payment Scheme (BPS) have reached the 100,000 mark this week, the Minister for Agriculture, Food and the Marine, Michael Creed, has confirmed.

The minister warned farmers who have yet to submit their applications to act now, as the deadline for applications is just days away.

“With less than a week to go before the deadline of May 15, I would like to remind all farmers who have yet to apply online for the BPS to do so at the earliest possible date.

While some 100,000 farmers have already lodged their online applications, it is important that all outstanding applications are made as soon as possible.

Farmers applying online for the first time in 2018 should be aware that there are two stages in the process, according to the department.

They must first register on www.agfood.ie and when they receive their registration details in the post they must then log on and actually make their BPS application, it added.

Supports

As part of a range of supports put in place for farmers, department staff will be able to sit down on a one-to-one basis in a number of locations in the coming week.

Farmers will be able to make their applications there and then with assistance from a staff member from the department.

Wednesday, May 9, from 9:00am to 3:00pm in the Great National South Court Hotel, Raheen Roundabout, Limerick;

Thursday, May 10, from 9:00am to 3:00pm in the Longford Arms Hotel, 25 Main Street, Longford;

Friday, May 11, from 9:00am to 3:00pm in the McWilliam Park Hotel, Kilcoman Road, Claremorris, Co. Mayo;

Monday, May 14, from 9:30am to 5:30pm in the Department of Agriculture offices in Farnham Road, Cavan;

Tuesday, May 15, from 9:30am to 5:30pm in the Department of Agriculture offices Derryhallagh, Drumshanbo, Co. Leitrim. Details of these clinics are as follows:

Meanwhile, department staff have also been assisting farmers in making their BPS and transfer of entitlements applications in the department’s offices in Portlaoise, Co. Laois, in recent weeks.

This service is set to be available for extended hours in the run up to the May 15 deadline in the department’s offices in Government Offices, Abbeyleix Road, Portlaoise.

Between 9:00am and 5:30 pm any working day this week;

Between 9:30 am and 5:00pm on Saturday, May 12, and Sunday, May 13;

Between 9:00am and 9:00pm on Monday, May 14;

Between 9:00am and 12:00am on Tuesday, May 15. Farmers can call in to the offices:

The department’s phone helpdesks will also be available for these same extended hours in the run up to the deadline.

For people requiring assistance to register for www.agfood.ie – as a first step in making an online application – farmers can contact the AgFood Registration Helpdesk on: 0761-064424.

Farmers can also contact this phone number if they require assistance to register an agricultural consultant or Teagasc adviser to apply on their behalf.