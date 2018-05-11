Ongoing investigations into Galway farm death

The death of a woman on a farm in Co. Galway continues to be investigated by An Garda Siochana, two weeks after the incident occurred.

A Garda spokesperson confirmed to AgriLand that post-mortem results have been passed onto the investigation team and that Gardai are continuing to investigate all of the circumstances of the woman’s death.

The incident came to light on Friday, April 27.

In an initial statement, Gardai said: “Shortly after 4:00pm, a woman aged in her mid 70s was fatally injured when she was struck by an agricultural vehicle on a farm located near Boula on the outskirts of Portumna.

“Gardai and emergency services attended the scene and the woman was pronounced dead a short time later.”

The statement added that the body of the woman remained at the scene – which was preserved – overnight.

The Garda Technical Bureau and state pathologist were notified and arrived at the scene on Saturday, April 28. The local coroner was also informed of the death. The woman’s body was then removed to Galway University Hospital for a post-mortem to be carried out.

The result of this procedure would then “determine the course of the investigation”, Gardai confirmed.

However, as it stands, Gardai have been unable to disclose exactly what course the investigation is taking.