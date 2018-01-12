November milk production up 16.1%

Milk production on Irish farms last November was up 16.1%, compared to the same month in 2016, according to the latest figures from the Central Statistics Office (CSO).

Domestic milk intake by creameries and pasteurisers was estimated at 391.4 million litres for November 2017.

This equalled a difference of 54.3 million litres for the month of November year-on-year.

Comparing the November 2017 milk produce figures with those for November 2016 shows that the total milk sold for human consumption increased by 1.3 % to 44.5 million litres, according to the CSO.

As well as this, butter production was up 28.5 % to 16,050t, it added.

Meanwhile, milk production between January and November of last year saw an increase of 9.1% compared to the same period in the previous year; this represented a jump of almost 600 million litres.

Ornua PPI index falls for December

Recently, Ornua confirmed that its Purchase Price Index (PPI) fell further for December, dropping from November’s figure of 115.0 down to 111.3.

Following on from the decrease announced in December – which brought to an end six consecutive monthly increases in 2017 – the PPI is down to just above last August’s levels, which stood at an index of 111.

In spite of the decrease, the current PPI still compares favourably to recent years.