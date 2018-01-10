No-frills tractor gets some ‘creature comforts’

A new cab option is available for the latest addition to the Landini tractor range – the basic-spec 4-D Series.

Initially available only in open-platform guise, Landini 4-D tractors are now also available with a cab.

The new range is aimed at buyers yearning for a “simple workhorse tractor for routine jobs”.

Specifications are kept as simple as possible with few frills. This, says Landini, means that the price is kept down but also owners are not buying features they are unlikely to use.

Up front, a new 2.9L Deutz four-cylinder engine is nestled under the hood; it provides power outputs of 68hp, 75hp and 88hp (depending on model).

All drive through an ‘Argo Tractors’ fully-mechanical transmission.

This is operated by floor-mounted gear levers, including the ‘synchro‘ forward-reverse selector (to the left of the driver).

With three ranges and four speeds adding up to a 12F 12R speed configuration, the standard set-up will be sufficient for most likely buyers. However, a creeper ‘box’ is optional; it provides an additional set of four “ultra-low” ratios for specialist applications.

2WD and 4WD versions are available – the latter having the refinement of electro-hydraulic engagement of the front axle drive. A ground-drive PTO is standard, regardless of whether this Landini tractor is equipped with 540rpm, 540/540E or 540/1,000rpm set-ups.

The rear three-point linkage, which is rated at a modest 3.4t, is operated by simple lever controls. Landini’s so-called ‘Ergonomic Lift System’ is optional; it provides a one-shot control for lifting and lowering the arms.