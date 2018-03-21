No buzz to spring lamb trade as Easter approaches

Easter is fast approaching and processors have little over seven full processing days before they break on Good Friday.

Despite Easter’s proximity, factory buyers are noticeably slow in offering quotes for spring lambs and many buyers appear keener to purchase hoggets. Although official quotes are few and far between, some buyers are offering 700-720c/kg when approached for quotes for spring lambs.

For the most part, the hogget trade has remained strong and buyers are offering base quotes of 580-600c/kg to secure supplies.

However, when Quality Assurance and producer group bonuses are factored into the equation, some deals are being done at 620c/kg.

Finishers with larger numbers of sheep to market are also finding some leeway when it comes to the base quotes being offered. Others are also managing to secure deals up to 24kg carcasses. However, these are in the minority in the grand scheme of things.

Like last week, the ewe trade has remained relatively unchanged and most buyers are offering 300c/kg to secure throughput.

Supplies

Official figures from the Department of Agriculture show that some 45,132 sheep were slaughtered during the week ending March 11 – a jump of 15% or 5,888 head when compared to the previous week.

In addition, hogget throughput also climbed by 6,058 head or 18%, while a decrease was witnessed in cast (ewe and ram) throughput.