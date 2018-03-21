Nitrates Derogation: Farmers reminded to apply before April deadline

The Department of Agriculture, Food and the Marine has issued a reminder to farmers that 2018 Nitrates Derogation applications can now be submitted online.

The closing date for applications is April 20, 2018.

Farmers are advised to contact their agricultural advisor to determine if they should avail of this facility.

Farmers who applied for a derogation in 2017 are reminded that they must submit fertiliser accounts by April 20 also.

End of year Nitrogen and Phosphorus statements (N and P statements) for 2017 are available on the department’s online system: www.agfood.ie, or by phone on: 053-9163444.

Farmers not already registered for agfood.ie can do so by clicking the ‘Register’ button.

Nine applications received for fodder scheme

Meanwhile, the Department of Agriculture revealed yesterday that just nine completed applications for the much talked about fodder transport subsidy.

In a statement on the matter, a spokesperson for the Department of Agriculture said: “The department can confirm that, as of this morning [Tuesday, March 20], nine completed applications for the fodder transport measure have been received in department offices in Portlaoise.

“This is not unexpected, as farmers may be holding off submitting application forms until they receive the required amount of fodder – thereby only submitting one declaration form from the co-operative.

Processing of applications for payment can only take place when the completed application, including the co-operative declaration and fodder budget, has been received.