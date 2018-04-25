New UFU top team election results announced

Ulster Farmers’ Union’s 400 council members have voiced their opinion on who will lead Northern Ireland farmers through one of the most turbulent times in recent farming history.

With no Executive sitting in Northern Ireland, the new presidential team will have to work hard to set out the needs of the region’s farmers through some of the most critical stages of the Brexit negotiations.

Co. Armagh mixed farmer Ivor Ferguson – who was formerly the senior deputy president – has been elected as the UFU’s new president, taking over from Barclay Bell.

Ferguson will serve for two years alongside fellow former deputy president Victor Chestnutt, who was re-elected to his position.

It left a tight race among four industry heavyweights for the now vacant second deputy president position.

Ian Buchanan from Dungiven, Co. Derry;

David Brown from Florencecourt, Co. Fermanagh;

Tim McClelland from Tandragee, Co. Armagh;

Crosby Cleland from Saintfield, Co. Down.

After a short husting, in which each candidate was given two minutes to address members, voters put pen to paper to decide the future of the organisation’s leadership.

Results are just coming in, with David Brown announced as the new UFU second (junior) deputy president.

David Brown is a suckler-to-beef farmer who has worked hard to expand the business. He is also a current committee member and past chairman of the Fermanagh Grassland Club.

He was co-opted on to the UFU management board and currently serves on the strategy subcommittee.