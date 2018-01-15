New trading bonus scheme announced by Glanbia Co-op

Glanbia Co-operative Society has today announced a new ‘Trading Bonus Scheme’ that will reward farmer members of the co-op for purchases made from the business that they own, Glanbia Ireland.

For milk supplier members of Glanbia Co-op, the new 2018 Trading Bonus is potentially worth up to 0.75c/L on all milk delivered in 2018. For grain growers, a Trading Bonus of up to €10 per tonne of grain supplied is available for 2018.

Beef, sheep and pig farmer customers of Glanbia Ireland that are co-op members will also qualify for a Feed Bonus on their tonnes purchased this year.

The 2018 Feed Trading Bonus will be €10 per tonne on Beef and Sheep Feed products purchased from Glanbia Ireland, with €5 per tonne available to Co-op Members on purchases of pig feed and Straights.

The Milk Supplier Trading Bonus is worth up to €3,750 to a 500,000L supplier spending over 7c/L with Glanbia Ireland this year.

All 2018 purchases made from Glanbia Ireland – feed, fertilizer, veterinary medicines, dairy hygiene products and farm hardware etc – are included in the calculation.

At the end of 2018, the total spend will be divided by the total litres of milk delivered to generate a cent per litre input spend.

The Trading Bonus Scheme is funded from Glanbia Co-op’s 60% share of the dividend paid by Glanbia Ireland to its shareholders in January 2018.

Commenting, Henry Corbally, Chairman of Glanbia Co-operative Society said: “This is a progressive scheme that will recognise and reward our members’ trade with Glanbia Ireland.

It is an equitable and transparent means of returning a share of Glanbia Ireland profit to our active farmers.