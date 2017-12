It has been confirmed that Bill Hunter has been appointed as the new managing director (MD) of Ornua Foods UK.

Based at Ornua Foods’ state-of-the-art cheese packing facility at Leek in Staffordshire, Hunter’s new role will be to lead the continued growth and development of Ornua’s consumer-focused operations and brands in the UK.

In the UK, Ornua Foods’ business claims to be the largest supplier of pre-packed British and Irish hard cheese to a range of major retailers – with sales of over £285 million.

Its Pilgrims Choice cheese is the “clear No. 2 cheddar brand in the UK, with retail sales of over £75 million. While, Kerrygold is the leading ‘premium’ butter brand in the UK market with retail sales in excess of circa £25 million”, according to Ornua.

Prior to his appointment as MD, Hunter was Ornua Foods UK’s Chief Financial Officer.

In his new role, Hunter is set to report directly to John Jordan, CEO Ornua Foods Europe, Africa, Middle East and Asia – who will continue to oversee the strategic development of Ornua’s consumer business in the UK.

Commenting on the new appointment, Jordan said: “Bill brings a wealth of dairy and food industry experience to the new role of Managing Director.

Over the last three years, he and his highly-talented senior executive team have played a key role in developing a strong momentum within Ornua’s UK Foods business.

“By making this appointment I believe that the business is well positioned to continue to grow both its retail own-label and branded product offer,” he said.

Hunter joined Ornua Foods in 2015; during his time with Ornua, the business has established a position as the “leading supplier of own label cheese to the UK retail sector”.