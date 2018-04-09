New-generation Massey Ferguson combine racks up the accolades

Massey Ferguson has announced that its IDEAL combine harvester has notched up a major design award.

It won a ‘Red Dot: Best of the Best‘ accolade, albeit in a category dedicated to specialist vehicles.

The IDEAL was launched in the latter half of last year; it is the culmination of over five years of development – at a total cost rumoured to be in excess of €400 million.

Massey Ferguson describes the IDEAL as a harvesting “game changer”. The Red Dot jury apparently recognised its “ground-breaking design and unique graphite livery”.

It’s worth noting that we’ve previously reported on how Amazone fared at the same awards programme; four of its machines were also bestowed with accolades.

“Since its launch, the IDEAL from Massey Ferguson has not stopped harvesting great results,” said Francesco Quaranta, vice-president of Sales, Marketing and Product

Management for Massey Ferguson (Europe and the Middle East).

“At Agritechnica 2017, the IDEAL combine received the DLG ‘Silver Medal for Innovation’ and it was named ‘Machine of the Year 2018’. The Red Dot award is another important

milestone.

The IDEAL is a completely new, high-performance combine harvester for us. The range includes three models from 451 to 647hp.

“With the biggest grain-tank capacity now available on the European market, the fastest

unloading rate and the largest threshing area, it’s exciting to see yet more recognition for the IDEAL,” added Quaranta.

Working demonstrations

“We are now in the process of finalising the full [IDEAL] training from Massey Ferguson teams in our dealer networks across all markets within Europe and the Middle East – in sales and after-sales.

“We are also developing, for the 2018 season, the most ambitious and game-changing demonstration programme in France, the UK, Germany, Denmark, the Czech Republic,

Slovakia, Hungary, Romania and Lithuania.