New face joins Kilkenny-based IAM’s national sales team

IAM – the well-known agricultural machinery distributor in Kilkenny – has recruited a new area sales manager.

Niall Lavery (pictured above) took up the position with the company just last month.

He comes from a farming background, so has a “good working knowledge” of machinery. He studied at Harper Adams University and, according to IAM, has extensive experience of operating a wide range of agricultural machinery for contractors locally, as well as in Australia, New Zealand and England.

Most recently, Niall was been working as a dealer salesman.

Niall explained: “I’m excited to start a new challenge with IAM Agricultural Machinery, having already sold and worked with a number of the products IAM distributes.

“I’m looking forward to supporting our dealer network and growing our market share.

IAM is one of the longest established importers and distributors of agricultural machinery here in Ireland. It has over 60 years’ experience in the industry.

Nowadays, it’s most readily associated with brands such as Bomford (Turner), Strautmann, Hardi, Rabe and Gregoire Besson.

In other IAM news, the company recently brought an Irish delegation (pictured below) to Strautmann’s factory in Bad Laer, Germany. The tour was led by Ralf Lange, Strautmann’s export manager.

According to IAM, he presented a “detailed overview” of Strautmann and its products – during a factory tour. There, the Irish visitors saw diet feeders, muck spreaders and, of course, silage wagons being coming off the lines.

The delegation paid a visit to a German farmer with almost 1,000 dairy cows; he relies on a Strautmann self-propelled tub feeder to feed this sizeable herd.

The itinerary included a trip to a contractor – trading as ‘Scheiper‘ – also in Bad Laer. That operation runs no fewer than five self-propelled forage harvesters, four combines and six silage wagons, as well as a host of other equipment.