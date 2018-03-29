New CAP review procedures to come into force

New procedures for Northern Irish farmers applying for a ‘review of decisions‘ under the Common Agricultural Policy (CAP) will come into force from April 1, 2018.

The Department of Agriculture, Environment and Rural Affairs (DAERA) today announced that a new internal review system based up at Orchard House would replace the current two-step process.

A spokesman said: “The new procedures will provide fair, impartial and transparent treatment while ensuring a more efficient process that better meets the needs of farmers.”

The review process

The previous review system – which had been criticised for being too slow – involved a two-stage process where an independent panel discussed all applications.

However, from now on, the review of the decision will be conducted by a specialist team of officials within DAERA’s Area-based Schemes Payments Branch which was not involved in making the initial decision.

Farmers can request a review of a decision made by DAERA regarding their CAP application within 60 days of receiving the original decision.

Applicants who request a review will not incur any costs in the procedure – whether they are successful or not.

Single Farm Payment;

Basic Payment Scheme;

Greening Payment;

Young Farmers’ Payment;

Forestry Grant Schemes;

Agri-Environment Schemes;

Less Favoured Areas Compensatory Allowance Scheme;

Areas of Natural Constraint Scheme; and

Environmental Farming Scheme. Applications to the following CAP area-based schemes will be subject to the new review procedures:

A guidance booklet outlining the new procedures is available to download from DAERA’s website.

Any farmer who has received a decision letter or submitted a review of decision application before April 1 will continue to have their application considered under the two-stage process.

It’s recommended that, before a formal review is requested, applicants contact the scheme staff to discuss their case.