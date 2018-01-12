New Canadian-built flagship is on ‘track’
One of the most striking tractors – but certainly not a familiar sight here in Ireland – at next week’s LAMMA show in England will be the Versatile 610 Delta Track (DT).
It is a relatively recent addition to the range; it was shown to curious European onlookers at November’s Agritechnica show in Germany.
The 610DT is the biggest tractor in Versatile’s Delta Track range; there are three models in the line-up with power outputs spanning the 520-610hp segment.
The mammoth 610DT is home to a capacious 15L Cummins engine; that’s mated to a Caterpillar (CAT) powershift transmission.
The 610DT apparently offers 15% more pulling power, at the tracks, than its predecessor. The tractor also incorporates an updated braking system, with extra discs at the rear.
The tractor is also decked out with a suspended cab, plus a new, in-cab touch-screen terminal.
The tractor is being brought to LAMMA by Versatile’s UK importer – namely England-based JPM Agricultural. The importer is also expected to bring another Versatile tractor to the event – most likely a wheeled (rather than tracked) unit.
Of course, Versatile manufactures a broad range of tractors, including articulated and rigid-chassis models. One of the latter is pictured below.
Versatile is based in Winnipeg, Canada. It was taken over by Rostselmash back in 2007. Rostselmash is a Russian manufacturer of some considerable scale. The company produces large numbers of combines – and also self-propelled foragers – for its native market and the surrounding regions.
We’ve previously profiled Rostselmash – focusing on its self-propelled forage harvesters in particular.Also Read: Will these Russian forage harvesters make it to Ireland?
It is best known, however, for its combine harvesters. Since taking over Versatile, Rostselmash is now badging some of its machines as ‘Versatile’ products. This has led to increasing sales in the western world, especially North America and parts of Europe. Harvesters have already been evaluated in the UK.
