New Canadian-built flagship is on ‘track’

One of the most striking tractors – but certainly not a familiar sight here in Ireland – at next week’s LAMMA show in England will be the Versatile 610 Delta Track (DT).

It is a relatively recent addition to the range; it was shown to curious European onlookers at November’s Agritechnica show in Germany.

The 610DT is the biggest tractor in Versatile’s Delta Track range; there are three models in the line-up with power outputs spanning the 520-610hp segment.

The mammoth 610DT is home to a capacious 15L Cummins engine; that’s mated to a Caterpillar (CAT) powershift transmission.

Wearing a red, yellow and black livery, the tractor certainly doesn’t lack presence.

The 610DT apparently offers 15% more pulling power, at the tracks, than its predecessor. The tractor also incorporates an updated braking system, with extra discs at the rear.

The tractor is also decked out with a suspended cab, plus a new, in-cab touch-screen terminal.

The tractor is being brought to LAMMA by Versatile’s UK importer – namely England-based JPM Agricultural. The importer is also expected to bring another Versatile tractor to the event – most likely a wheeled (rather than tracked) unit.

Of course, Versatile manufactures a broad range of tractors, including articulated and rigid-chassis models. One of the latter is pictured below.

Versatile is based in Winnipeg, Canada. It was taken over by Rostselmash back in 2007. Rostselmash is a Russian manufacturer of some considerable scale. The company produces large numbers of combines – and also self-propelled foragers – for its native market and the surrounding regions.

We’ve previously profiled Rostselmash – focusing on its self-propelled forage harvesters in particular.