New appointment to Glanbia Ireland board announced

Glanbia Ireland has today announced the appointment of Janet McCollum as a non-executive director of the company.

McCollum has over 25 years of experience in the food industry and currently serves as chief executive of Moy Park based in Craigavon, Co. Armagh.

Moy Park is one of the UK’s top 15 food companies, Northern Ireland’s largest private sector business and “one of Europe’s leading poultry producers”, according to Glanbia.

Speaking about the appointment Henry Corbally, chair of Glanbia Ireland said: “I’m delighted to welcome Janet McCollum to the board of Glanbia Ireland.

Janet has a wealth of experience of the food industry and a keen understanding of consumer trends which will be invaluable at the board.

“I know she will make a significant contribution to the ambitious plans we have for the organisation. At Moy Park Janet has demonstrated her strong strategic leadership and everybody in Glanbia Ireland looks forward to working with her.”

Advertisement

Talbot awarded Business Person of the Year

Meanwhile, last week Glanbia’s group managing director Siobhan Talbot was crowned the Irish Times ‘Business Person of the Year’ for 2018.

Talbot picked up the accolade at the inaugural gala awards ceremony held in Dublin’s Mansion House last night, where An Taoiseach Leo Varadkar was a guest of honour.