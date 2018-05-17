Mystery mower at Grass & Muck: Can the Italians do it better?

This trailed mower-conditioner (pictured above) is one of the more unusual sights at today’s Grass & Muck event in the midlands.

It’s an Italian-built machine; it comes from Enorossi – a manufacturer that’s apparently been around for over 50 years. It doesn’t just build mowers; it claims to have over 256 products in its dossier.

The line-up also includes tedders, balers, wrappers, mixer wagons (diet feeders), front loaders, cultivators and more besides.

Perhaps the most eyebrow-raising offering is its so-called ‘hay rake’. It comes in various configurations – from a small, mounted version up to a big, trailed V-folding unit.

These contraptions are reminiscent of the old, Dutch-invented Vicon (finger-wheel) machines that were once commonplace here in Ireland – at a time when haymaking was prevalent.

In any case, Enorossi equipment is imported into the UK and Ireland by AMIA (Agri Market Insight & Access).

Enorossi’s timeline

Enorossi was founded way back in 1953 – in its native Italy.

It broke into the US market in 1989, followed by a move into Canada four years later. It continues to grow its export markets; it developed a network of distributors in other countries from 1997 onwards.

In the period from 2007 to 2014, it established its own sales subsidiaries in the US, Morocco, China, Russia, Brazil, Ecuador and Mexico.