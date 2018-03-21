Murphy’s Motors scoops top New Holland accolade

Kilkenny-based dealership Murphy’s Motors has landed the top prize at the annual New Holland Dealer of the Year awards.

At a ceremony in Dublin earlier today (Wednesday, March 21), the New Holland dealership – owned and managed by siblings Bernadette and Richard Murphy – won Dealer of the Year for 2017 in the Irish class.

Speaking about the accolade, Bernadette said it was a “great honour” to be acknowledged with the award.

“When the news came, we were delighted,” she said. “It’s a team effort; the parts, service, after-sales and sales departments all played a role and are acknowledged by New Holland.

We put a lot of work into marketing and PR in the last year, and looking after the customer with after-sales is very important.

“We are very grateful to all the team; it doesn’t happen without them. We’ll now focus on keeping the work going,” Bernadette added.

A family firm 58 years in business, Murphy’s Motors is currently run by the third generation of Murphys.

Farm safety event

It’s a busy week for the New Holland dealership – which is based in Glenmore, Co. Kilkenny – as Murphy’s Motors prepares for a farm safety event at the company premises, scheduled for next Thursday (March 28).

The occasion is being organised in conjunction with Agri Kids and Embrace FARM, a charity dedicated to supporting those who have been bereaved and affected through accidents on farms.

The event will focus on health and safety on farms, while an ‘Easter Bunny’ is also expected to pay a visit to the children in attendance on the day.

This is not the first Embrace FARM event to be run by Murphy’s Motors. Back in December, the dealership held a charity fund-raising day in conjunction with the ‘South-East Ireland Ford 6-Cylinder’ club.

Owners of any Ford, or Ford-derived, tractor were invited to couple their machines up to a dynamometer in return for a €20 donation to Embrace FARM.