Multiple rainfall warnings in place across the country

There are multiple Status Yellow rainfall warnings in place across the country today, according to Met Eireann.

These warnings have been updated since an initial collective warning was announced yesterday.

Between 30mm and 50mm of rain is expected to fall in counties Kerry and Cork in the next few hours. A warning – which was issued this morning – has been valid since 11:00am and will remain in place until 11:00am tomorrow (Saturday, January 13).

The heaviest rainfall is most likely to fall between noon and midnight today. There will also be a danger of flooding, with the highest risk in the south and west of both counties.

A Status Yellow rainfall warning has also been issued for counties Galway, Mayo, Clare, Limerick, Tipperary and Waterford.

Accumulations ranging between 25mm and 40mm are expected over a 24-hour period from noon today until noon tomorrow; with higher amounts possible on some mountains.

There will be the potential for flooding in certain places, according to Met Eireann.

Finally, another warning is set to affect counties Carlow, Kilkenny, Wexford and Wicklow.