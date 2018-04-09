‘Mostly dry’ weather should see field conditions improve this week

Field conditions should improve this week thanks to the “mostly dry” weather forecast, Met Eireann has confirmed.

Many places are dry this morning (Monday) with some sunshine breaking through, but showers across the west and midlands are likely to become more widespread in the afternoon.

Later in the afternoon and evening, persistent rain is set to develop along west coasts. Temperatures will vary between 9º and 13º throughout the day.

Tonight is forecast to be generally dry in the north and west, but there will be further outbreaks of rain in Munster; later in the night, rain will develop along the east coast as well. Minimum temperatures will drop to as low as 4º overnight, in moderate east to north-east breezes.

Over the coming days, both drying and spraying conditions will be mixed due to the danger of scattered showers.

Meanwhile, soils are saturated at the moment; poorly-drained and some moderately-drained soils are waterlogged. Conditions should improve to some degree in the week ahead due to below normal rainfall, according to Met Eireann.

Tomorrow

Tomorrow, Tuesday, is set to be breezy with outbreaks of rain and drizzle mainly affecting the east and south. The west and north will stay mostly dry until evening with some sunshine.

Maximum temperatures are expected to range from 8º along the east coast to 13º in the west, in moderate to fresh north-east winds.

Any patchy rain will die out tomorrow night and it will be mostly dry, with a few clear spells. Temperatures will vary between 4º and 7º in light to moderate north-east breezes.

Outlook

According to the Irish meteorological office, conditions will be mostly dry from Wednesday to Friday – inclusive – with just a few scattered showers and light to moderate north-east breezes.

However, there is a danger that it will become unsettled and changeable over the weekend – with wet and windy weather likely at times.