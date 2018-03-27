More dealerships join Ireland’s agri machinery trade body

The March meeting of the Farm Tractor and Machinery Trade Association (FTMTA) Executive Council welcomed several further firms into its membership.

First up is The Cooney Furlong Machinery Company; it’s based in Enniscorthy, Co. Wexford. The firm sells and hires agricultural machinery, as well as providing service and parts.

The business was recently appointed as the Case IH dealer for counties Wexford, Wicklow and Carlow. It is also an agent for Vaderstad equipment.

Next up is Mulchrone Bros – located outside Westport, Co. Mayo; it stays busy selling and hiring agricultural and plant machinery.

The business is a dealer for a range of brands including Kubota, NC and Malone among others.

Kirrane Machinery has also joined the FTMTA. It is located in Claremorris, Co. Mayo and is a retail dealership that sells and services a range of machinery.

The firm is a dealer for German manufacturer Weidemann – known for its wheeled loaders and telehandlers – for counties Mayo and Galway. It is also a dealer for several other brands too.