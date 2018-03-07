Midlands machinery dealer has a ‘Can-Am’ attitude to ATVs

Laois-based machinery dealer Bailey Machinery Sales (BMS) has added Can-Am ATVs (All Terrain Vehicles) to its product line-up.

Can-Am has apparently been manufacturing motorcycles since 1972; it expanded into ATVs in 1998. Today, the company has over 7,100 employees – spread across production sites in six different countries on three continents.

Can-Am, itself, is a subsidiary of the BRP Group, which was founded in Canada back in 1937 by Joseph-Armand Bombardier; he initially started producing tracked vehicles to travel over snow – commonly known as ‘snow-mobiles’.

Over the years the company continued to grow by developing products such as the ‘Sea-Doo’ watercraft and by acquiring a variety of businesses (including Rotax, which manufactures engines).

In 2001, Can-Am won the so-called ‘ATV of the Year’ award; this was closely followed by the introduction of the Traxter MAX ATV in 2002. It, claims the manufacturer, opened “an untapped market segment by being the first and only ATV with the manufacturer’s approval to accommodate two riders“.

‘ATV of the Year’

The following year – in 2003 – the Can-Am Outlander was named ‘ATV of the Year’.

Today, BRP owns manufacturing facilities in Canada, the US, Mexico, Finland and Austria, where it produces a mix of products (including Can-Am ATVs). It sells its wares to 100 countries, through a sprawling network of 4,200 dealers and distributors.

According to BMS’s Darren Bailey, Can-Am ATVs come with fully-independent suspension on both the front and rear, electric fuel injection and Rotax engines. Various options are available, including power steering and winches.

Bailey added: “All the ATVs come as standard with a two-year manufacturer’s warranty.

“At BMS we only supply machines that we ourselves have 100% confidence in and can get behind; these ATVs fit that description. We are excited to join up with such a market-leading brand.”