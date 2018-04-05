Midland Veterinary expands to the ‘O’Moore County’ with a bang this weekend

Midland Veterinary has recently opened its third store at the old Butlers steel site, Lea Road Portarlington, Co. Laois.

The shop in Portarlington will open its doors officially this Saturday, April 7 from 10:00am to 2:00pm.

On the day representatives will be present from leading Irish companies offering the latest advice on topical issues such as vaccination programmes; reseeding; mineral supplementation; and spring and summer feeding of livestock.

Advice on the day will be provided by: J Grennan and Sons; Triace; Germinal Seeds; Uniblock; PEL Fencing; MSD Animal Health; Animax; and Agrimin.

There will also be a range of special offers to celebrate the opening of the branch.

About Midland Veterinary

Midland Veterinary also has stores in Co. Offaly – based in both Edenderry and Tullamore. The firm specialises in the sale of veterinary products; animal feeds; milk replacers; equine accessories; gates; fencing products; light hardware; fertiliser; seeds; fuel; and workwear.

FEC (Faecal Egg Count) dung sample;

Silage analysis;

Soil sampling and analysis;

Grass mineral analysis. The firm provides services to farmers such as: