MF-badged Welger baler to get big outing at ‘Grass & Muck’

Massey Ferguson will bring a brace of new equipment to next month’s Grass & Muck event, to be held at Gurteen College near Birr on Thursday, May 17.

The line-up will include the latest mid-to-high horsepower S Series tractors, the MF 4700 and 5700 (75-110hp) ranges, round balers and telehandlers.

And, in what is Massey Ferguson’s ‘Diamond Anniversary’ year, examples of the company’s latest mowers, rakes and tedders will also be on display.

Flying the flag for the round balers will be the RB 2125 (fixed-chamber) and RB 4160 (variable-chamber). These Massey Ferguson branded versions of existing Welger round balers first broke cover last year.

The development, like a related Fendt launch, followed on from news – earlier in 2017 – that AGCO was to purchase Lely’s ‘forage’ division, including its mowers, tedders, rakes, (Welger) balers and wagons.

What about mowers? Brand new and showing for the first time here in Ireland will be the DM 316 TL KC V (vertical-lift) and newly-styled DM 306 FP KC machines.

New rakes and tedders

With a growing line-up of MF rakes – there are now more than 20 models – options include single, twin or four rotors, with side or centre-delivery and a range of working widths.

Visitors at Grass & Muck will be able to see the RK 662 TRC working in the demo arena; it’s a two-rotor, centre-delivery model (working to a width of up to 4.5m).

MF plans to have several tedders present, including the TD 524 DN and TD 776 TRC. In total, the MF tedder range stretches to 12 models spanning working widths from 4.5m to 12.7m.

The TD 524 DN operates on the three-point linkage and covers a width of 5.2m). There are six tine-arms on each of the four rotors.

New telescopic handler

Another new machine making its Irish debut will be the TH.6534 telescopic handler (below), with its hydrostatic transmission, 3.4t lift capacity, 190L/min hydraulic flow and 6.5m lift height.

William Judge, national sales manager for Massey Ferguson in the UK and Ireland, explained: “This is our most versatile and all-encompassing range yet; we are offering customer’s an exciting opportunity to see first-hand the capabilities of our machinery.