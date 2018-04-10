Memorial service to be held in Meath this weekend for Alltech founder

Kentucky-based animal health multinational Alltech has announced that a memorial service will be held in Ireland for the company’s founder and president Dr. Pearse Lyons.

The family of Dr. Lyons and Alltech Ireland will celebrate the life of Dr. Lyons at a memorial mass this Saturday, April 14, at 1:00pm in St. Peter and Paul’s Church, Dunboyne, Co. Meath.

Dr. Lyons died earlier this year on March 8 in the US. He was 73 years old. The Irish man’s funeral was held in Lexington, Kentucky, USA, on March 17 last.

In a statement, an Alltech spokesperson said: “It was with great sadness that we said goodbye to Alltech’s founder and president, Dr. Pearse Lyons earlier this year.

Advertisement

“Dr. Lyons’s family are deeply appreciative of the many prayers and well wishes they have received from friends around the world.”

Originally from Co. Meath, Lyons emigrated to the US with his family in the late 1970s, where he later founded Alltech – a company which has since grown to employ more than 5,000 people around the world.

Alltech Legacy

With a headquarters in Kentucky, Alltech focuses on improving animal, crop and human health and performance through its use of yeast fermentation, enzyme technology, algae and nutrigenomics.

A European Bioscience Centre was opened in Dunboyne, Co. Meath, in 1999. The facility is home to the company’s European Headquarters, from which it supports 32 countries.