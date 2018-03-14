McHale Farm Machinery all prepped for Massey Ferguson open evenings

McHale Farm Machinery is all prepped for its Massey Ferguson open evenings which are scheduled to go ahead next week.

The first event will take place in Athenry, Co. Galway, on Tuesday, March 20, and the second event will be hosted in Kilmaine, Co. Mayo, on Wednesday, March 21.

These open evenings will run from 4:00pm until 8:00pm; they are being organised to introduce the ‘S Effect’ across the entire range of high-spec tractors – from the new 95hp MF 5709 S right up to its most powerful 400hp MF 8740 S.

The new Massey Ferguson S Series line-up encompasses the 5700 S, 6700 S, 7700 S and 8700 S ranges.

All models also come with a host of new features that “improve comfort, efficiency and safety across the ranges”, according to McHale Farm Machinery.

Advertisement

These tractors represent “everything that’s best in super-comfort, safety, straight-forward engineering, stylish looks and solid service back-up – all in support of smart, sustainable farming”, it added.

At both events, finance representatives from AGCO will be in attendance to discuss loan and lease options available to customers who are considering purchasing Massey Ferguson products.

Commenting ahead of the scheduled events, John Joe Cummins from McHale Farm Machinery said: “We will have a range of Massey Ferguson S Series tractors on display and there will be special open evening offers on Massey Ferguson parts – and a chance to meet our staff at both our branches in Athenry and Kilmaine to find out how we can support you and your Massey Ferguson products.”