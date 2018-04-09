Massey Ferguson specs up its no-nonsense 5700 ‘Global Series’

Massey Ferguson will shortly offer its Dyna-4 transmission on its four-cylinder 5710 and 5711 models. These 100hp and 110hp Dyna-4 models will also be available with optional cab suspension.

The new additions, which are making their debut at ‘Techagro 18’ in Brno (Czech Republic) at the moment, join the 5708 and 5709 Dyna-4 – both of which are three-cylinder models first seen at November’s Agritechnica Show in Germany.

With the Dyna-4 transmission and optional cab suspension, Massey Ferguson says that the 5700 Global Series line-up now offers “more choice and a higher specification, for those looking for a modern, rugged and hard-working tractor”.

Massey Ferguson’s Global Series tractors can still be had with a basic 12F 12R ‘mechanical’ gearbox.

“Equipped with the Dyna-4 transmission, the new MF 5710 and MF 5711 tractors will appeal to a wide range of farmers looking for extra performance and versatility – particularly for field operations,” said Francesco Quaranta, vice-president of Sales, Marketing & Product Management (Massey Ferguson; Europe and the Middle East).

“The new features, along with the recently-introduced Visio Roof option, further enhance their loader credentials.”

The full MF 5700 Series (three and four-cylinder) line-up comprises the 5708 (85hp), 5709 (95hp), 5710 (100hp) and 5711 (110hp) models. Linkage (lift) capacities are 4.3t across the board.

With Dyna-4 comes the further option of a ‘brake-to-neutral‘ facility. This is designed to make front loader work easier.

Activated using a rocker switch, this engages neutral whenever the brakes are depressed – which means operators need to use just one pedal.

Cab suspension

The new cab suspension option (on 5700 Dyna-4 100hp and 110hp models) is an “entirely mechanical” system. It employs two ‘silent block’ bushes to support the cab at the front, with a pair of spring-assisted shock absorbers mounted on the two rear corners.

This basic system requires no operator input; damping is set to pre-determined levels by the shock absorbers and springs.