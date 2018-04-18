Massey Ferguson backs Irish club at Harper Adams

Massey Ferguson is lending its support to ‘Harper Ireland‘ – one of Harper Adams’ most popular societies with nearly 150 members.

Harper Ireland provides a social focus for Irish students; it claims to offer practical help to enable them to assimilate to living so far away from home. The club even hosts an annual ‘Paddy’s Ball’ – apparently a major date in the UK university’s calendar.

Massey Ferguson’s famous ‘Triple Triangle’ logo will appear on all Harper Ireland clothing. The manufacturer also says it will support the club’s events and activities.

“Massey Ferguson is already a partner of Harper Adams’ students’ union and we are pleased to extend our sponsorship to Harper Ireland,” explained Lindsay Haddon from Massey Ferguson.

“MF has a strong connection to Ireland through one of its founders – the engineer and inventor Harry Ferguson, who was born in Co. Down. Indeed, a special talk on Harry Ferguson is taking place at Harper Adams this month.

“Encouragement and promotion of our future farmers is an important element in our support for the agricultural community.”

“We’re thrilled that Massey Ferguson has agreed to support us,” added Erinn Ramsay of Harper Ireland.

The brand has a great reputation across Ireland and its machinery is widely used on our members’ farms and businesses. We’ll all be proud to wear our MF-branded clothing at our events.