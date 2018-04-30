Masons to double production capacity with new blending plant

One of Northern Ireland’s largest compounders is set to more than double its production capacity with a new plant, AgriLand can reveal.

Co. Armagh firm Mason’s Animal Feeds is expected to put its new blending plant into operation in the autumn. Work on the site begun in November; the structure is starting to take shape now.

‘Growing business’

An increase in sales and the decision to plan for the future prompted the major investment.

Speaking to AgriLand, Colin Purdy, managing director, said: “Our business has grown substantially over the last few years and the new plant is to allow us to maintain the level of service our customers expect.

“Our tonnage had grown dramatically – mostly through word of mouth – and many of our existing customers have also increased feed-rates.

“The new plant will speed up production and allow us to divide production into two parts.”

Nuts will continue to be produced at the existing plant, with all blending carried out in the new plant.

Mason’s Animal Feeds – based on the Marlacoo Road, Portadown – employs almost 40 people.