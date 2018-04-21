Man ‘seriously injured’ on Carlow farm

A man was “seriously injured” following a farm accident near Bagenalstown, Co. Carlow, yesterday (Friday, April 20).

The accident is believed to have occurred at around lunchtime yesterday, according to KCLR FM.

It is understood that the man had to be airlifted to hospital.

The Health and Safety Authority of Ireland (HSA) has reportedly been notified of the incident and will be carrying out an investigation.

Farm safety ‘a hidden European problem’

Meanwhile, the European Parliament will debate the issue of farm accidents and fatalities in May, MEP and First Vice-President of the European Parliament Mairead McGuinness told a farm safety conference in Kildare yesterday (Friday, April 20).

The issue is not just of concern in Ireland – where farming is the most dangerous occupation to be in – but is a concern across all member states, she said.

McGuinness was speaking at the ‘Safeguarding the Future of Farming’ farm safety conference at the Lyons Estate in Co. Kildare.

The MEP said the perception of farming – and our support for the family farm model as an ideal – needs to be moderated by the reality that “family farms” are not the safe and secure places they should be.

It’s time to acknowledge that the family farm model – which mixes family and the workplace – is adding to the unacceptably high level of farm accidents and fatalities.

“A less rigid and formal structure of work applies there than on other regulated businesses and workplaces.