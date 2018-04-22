Man in his 70s killed in ‘farming accident’

A man in his 70s has died as a result of injuries sustained in a “farming accident” in Co. Cavan, a spokesperson for An Garda Siochana confirmed.

In a statement released to AgriLand, it was explained that the accident occurred yesterday (Saturday, April 21) at approximately 10:30am in the morning; Gardai in Cootehill were called to the scene.

A man in his 70s was injured and brought to Cavan Hospital, where he later died from his injuries, the statement added.

The Health and Safety Authority of Ireland (HSA) has been notified of the incident and enquiries are believed to be continuing.

Man ‘seriously injured’ on Carlow farm

Meanwhile, a man was “seriously injured” following a farm accident in Co. Carlow on Friday (April 20).

Gardai were called to a farming accident near Nurney on Friday afternoon. The man in question was airlifted to Tallaght Hospital with what were described as serious leg injuries.

The HSA were also reportedly informed of the incident. Inspectors are expected to carry out an investigation into the accident.