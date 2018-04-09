Man in his 60s fatally injured by a cow
A man in his 60s was killed by a “freshly-calved cow” on a farm in the west of Ireland yesterday (Sunday, April 8), a spokesperson for An Garda Siochana has confirmed.
It is understood that the man was attacked by the cow on a farm near Moylough, Co. Galway, and died as a result of his injuries.
The accident occurred at approximately 2:40pm yesterday afternoon.
This represents the fifth farm fatality recorded in Ireland this year.
Last year, out of a total of 47 workplace deaths, 24 farmers died in work-related accidents – with 14 being aged 65 or older.
Man airlifted to hospital
Meanwhile, on Saturday (April 7) a man needed to be airlifted to hospital following a serious bull attack at Mohill Livestock Mart, Co. Leitrim.
Aurivo Co-operative Society – which operates the mart – confirmed the regrettable accident involving a customer and livestock which occurred on site on Friday morning.
In a statement, an Aurivo spokesperson said: “The gentleman concerned was airlifted from the site by the emergency services to Sligo University Hospital and his condition is being monitored.
“Management and staff at Aurivo will offer their full support to the gentleman and his family, and will be co-operating with the relevant authorities as an investigation is conducted into the accident,” the statement said.