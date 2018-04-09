Man in his 60s fatally injured by a cow

A man in his 60s was killed by a “freshly-calved cow” on a farm in the west of Ireland yesterday (Sunday, April 8), a spokesperson for An Garda Siochana has confirmed.

It is understood that the man was attacked by the cow on a farm near Moylough, Co. Galway, and died as a result of his injuries.

The accident occurred at approximately 2:40pm yesterday afternoon.

This represents the fifth farm fatality recorded in Ireland this year.

Last year, out of a total of 47 workplace deaths, 24 farmers died in work-related accidents – with 14 being aged 65 or older.

Man airlifted to hospital

Meanwhile, on Saturday (April 7) a man needed to be airlifted to hospital following a serious bull attack at Mohill Livestock Mart, Co. Leitrim.

Aurivo Co-operative Society – which operates the mart – confirmed the regrettable accident involving a customer and livestock which occurred on site on Friday morning.

In a statement, an Aurivo spokesperson said: “The gentleman concerned was airlifted from the site by the emergency services to Sligo University Hospital and his condition is being monitored.