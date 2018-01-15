Making the most out of forage with Crystalyx Cattle Booster

Forage is still one of the cheapest available feeds for cattle and it’s capable of sustaining good levels of animal performance – even in the winter. However, forage provides an inconsistent source of nutrients and – without a balanced nutrient intake – feed digestion will suffer.

Given this, Crystalyx Cattle Booster has applications for all beef animals. It “boosts” both forage digestibility and dry matter intake (proven in university research trials) to increase growth; improve milk quantity and quality; and to support robust health and fertility status of breeding stock.

Young stock

A yearling calf, such as a Limousin cross, will typically consume 100-150g/day of Crystalyx Cattle Booster at grass and while indoors on silage. At this level, an increased growth rate of around 4kg/month over forage-only fed animals is achievable.

As a result of this additional weight gain, the animal finishes faster and, if a breeding heifer, will reach service weight earlier.