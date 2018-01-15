Making the most out of forage with Crystalyx Cattle Booster

Forage is still one of the cheapest available feeds for cattle and it’s capable of sustaining good levels of animal performance – even in the winter. However, forage provides an inconsistent source of nutrients and – without a balanced nutrient intake – feed digestion will suffer.

Given this, Crystalyx Cattle Booster has applications for all beef animals. It “boosts” both forage digestibility and dry matter intake (proven in university research trials) to increase growth; improve milk quantity and quality; and to support robust health and fertility status of breeding stock.

Young stock

A yearling calf, such as a Limousin cross, will typically consume 100-150g/day of Crystalyx Cattle Booster at grass and while indoors on silage. At this level, an increased growth rate of around 4kg/month over forage-only fed animals is achievable.

As a result of this additional weight gain, the animal finishes faster and, if a breeding heifer, will reach service weight earlier.

Feeding guidelines (approximately 100-150g/day):
  • Two 80kg Tublyx will last 40 yearlings approximately 30 days;
  • Two 22.5kg Minitubs will last 20 yearlings approximately 15 days;
  • Always feed at least two tubs per group to reduce the risk of bullying.

Suckler cows

Crystalyx Cattle Booster will support up to two litres of milk above what may be expected from grass alone. The mineral / vitamin / trace element package contributes greatly to the cow’s health and fertility status to improve conception rates and overall condition.

Feeding guidelines (approximately 150-200g/day at grass or inside):
  • Two 80kg Tublyx will last 40 cows approximately 22 days;
  • Two 22.5kg Minitubs will last 20 cows approximately 12 days;
  • Always feed at least two tubs per group to reduce the risk of bullying.

Bulls

Working, breeding bulls need high energy and enhanced mineral uptake at grass and indoors to maintain peak performance and fertility. A full-grown bull will consume approximately 200-300g/day of Crystalyx Cattle Booster. This depends on breed and forage quality.

The benefits

In the vast majority of trials undertaken, Crystalyx Cattle Booster has provided a return in extra growth that’s worth double the initial investment (i.e. for every €1 spend on the product, a €2 return was gained).

Trials with growing heifers in New Zealand have shown improved pregnancy and conception rates by feeding Crystalyx compared to forage-only diets (95% pregnancy in the two control groups, compared with 100% pregnancy rates in both Crystalyx groups).

In addition, the Crystalyx heifers were shown to have been mated by the bulls – on average – four days earlier than the control group. Earlier conception and an earlier calving means a bigger calf at weaning.

Crystalyx never replaces forage, it complements and balances it. This means that the rumen bugs digest the forage faster and with improved efficiency. This can allow for increased forage intakes (when it’s available). But, in all cases, it leads to improved animal performance. Click here for more information

