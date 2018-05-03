Major accolade for new generation of the Claas family

Harper Adams University in England has awarded an honorary doctorate to Cathrina Claas-Muhlhauser, chair of the Claas Group Supervisory Board.

The award was conferred during celebrations marking the 200th birthday of Thomas Harper Adams – the founding patron of the university.

In awarding the title, the university was keen to stress Cathrina’s “significant contribution” to the international economy and, in particular, the cultivation of new markets for agricultural machinery.

This is the first honorary doctorate to be presented to Cathrina. Her father – Helmut – was present to observe the ceremony.

Harper Adams enjoys very close ties with the German manufacturer through the Claas Foundation, which awards an annual engineering scholarship. It has also sponsored PhD and research work at the university.

Claas UK also works closely with Harper Adams University for its industrial placement programme.

The manufacturer says that it has maintained close ties with universities throughout Europe and beyond for many years.

Besides the UK, it claims that the associations are “particularly strong” in Germany, the Czech Republic, the Netherlands, Russia, Hungary, Poland and China.

It’s worth noting that Claas was founded back in 1913. With its corporate headquarters in Harsewinkel, Germany, it claims to be the market leader in combine harvester sales in Europe.

It also claims to be a world leader in another large product group – self-propelled foragers.