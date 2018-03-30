Machinery valued at €80,000 stolen from Louth farmyard

Farm machinery worth an estimated €80,000 was stolen in a break-in at a farmyard in the Dundalk/Ardee area of Co.Louth in the early hours of last Wednesday night / Thursday morning (March 28/29).

A John Deere 6920 and loader – number plate 03-LH-517 – a Fiat Hitachi EX135 digger and a Chieftan low-loader were all taken in the incident which occurred between 12.30am and 1:00am.

Tillage farmer, Colm, who works on the farm where the machinery was lifted raised the alarm after arriving on site at 7:30am on Thursday morning.

They broke into a secured, locked shed on Wednesday night and got the tractor out first. There was a trailer in the yard and they hooked it onto the tractor.

“There was a digger in an open, neighbouring shed and they loaded the digger onto the low-loader trailer and drove out of the yard,” said Colm, who didn’t want to give his full name.

Although the farmyard operates a security system – including a camera – the intruders “busted” through the electric gates, according to Colm.

We have them on camera; these boys were very used to equipment; they knew what they were doing. They knew how to load the digger.

“We have electric gates; but, it didn’t stop them. They busted the two motors on the gate and got out onto the main road. We have no information of any sighting since.

“We have them on camera; we saw the time that they arrived and left. I have an advert on DoneDeal; I have a post on Facebook with 300 shares at the minute – but still no joy,” he said.

Colm and the owner “remain hopeful” that the machinery will be found.

All three are worth about €80,000. It’s a massive loss to us; it’s a lot of money to lose. We have the tractor since 2003 and we have the digger seven or eight years. They are crucial machines to the business here.