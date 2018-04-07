Looking for love? ‘First Dates’ wants to hear from you

The tables are set, the champagne is on ice, and the doors of the First Dates restaurant are ready to open up and welcome in a whole new set of singletons looking for love.

COCO Television is now on the lookout for applicants for the new series of the RTE 2’s hit dating show. Anyone single and genuinely looking for love can fill out an application form on the COCO Television website and the team of First Dates matchmakers will do their best to find you the match of your dreams.

The daters who visit the restaurant range in age from 20 to 70+ and come from all walks of life, with the agricultural sector strongly represented.

This series, we saw 45-year-old Elizabeth from Cabra turn up looking for a leading man, unable to stop herself chattering in French to Hillsborough chicken farmer Clive.

We also found out if shared road frontage meant anything to charming farmer Dermot from Co. Clare and Wicklow nurse Deirdre.

Ciara from Co. Monaghan is a farmer’s daughter who also works on the farm. She found love in the restaurant and was still seeing the woman she was matched with when the producers last checked in with her.

The First Dates matchmakers work hard to try and find everyone their ideal match, and are delighted to have helped many members of the farming community towards love.

“The show aims to ensure that everyone, no matter what their background is, has a great time in the First Dates restaurant,” said a spokesperson for the production team.