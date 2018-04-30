Loaders, backhoes and excavators aplenty at Intermat 2018

Case (Construction Equipment) was one of droves of exhibitors at Intermat – the sprawling equipment exhibition in Paris.

It was held last week; it ran from April 23 to 28.

There, Case celebrated 60 years of wheel loader production by putting its current G Series machines front and centre. It showed a couple of new, specialist variants – namely the 821G and 921G ‘Waste Handler’ – for the first time at the event.

While the ‘Waste Handler’ versions are not of immediate interest to agricultural contractors or larger farmers, other G Series machines might well be.

The G Series line-up was first seen back in 2016; it encompasses seven models (142-347hp).

Each comes as standard with a four-speed powershift transmission; an optional five-speed unit (with a lock-up torque converter) is available on the 721G, 821G and 921G – with a top whack of 40kph (25mph).

The 521G (pictured below) is the smallest machine in the range.

Advertisement

All loaders in the G Series line-up, right up to the 1121G, are powered by FPT (Fiat Powertrain Technologies) engines. The Irish agent is Dublin-based Jim Macadam Equipment.

Komatsu backhoe

Also new at Intermat (2018) was Komatsu’s latest WB93-R backhoe loader (pictured below). This new model is not available yet; expect to see it land in the latter half of this year.

Another bigger backhoe loader is also expected; details of it will likely emerge later this year too.

Outwardly, the new machines will be recognisable by their revamped appearance – with a black (instead of yellow) hood, black fender and black axles.

Excavating at a ‘stretch’

Also at Intermat (2018) was Hitachi’s latest ZX210LC-6 ‘telescopic arm’ excavator (pictured below). It’s actually designed for ‘below-ground’ (deep) construction projects, so don’t expect to see your local drainage contractor running one.

Nevertheless, is does make for an eye-catching picture. It’s capable of digging to a depth of 21m.