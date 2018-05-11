Livestock and fencing equipment stolen in separate thefts

Two separate thefts has seen a number of cattle stolen from a shed, while fencing equipment was also taken earlier this week.

Between 40 and 50 cattle which were housed in a shed have reportedly been stolen in the Foglish Road area of Fivemiletown, Co. Tyrone.

Police in Lisnaskea, Co. Fermanagh, are investigating the theft which was reported at around 12:50pm on Thursday, May 10.

Constable Niall Bennett of the PSNI said: “It was reported that this occurred between 2:00pm on Wednesday, May 9, and midday on Thursday, May 10.

I am appealing for anyone who was in the area between these times, or in recent days, and saw any suspicious activity to contact us.

“I am also appealing to anyone who knows of the movements of a cattle lorry in the area around these times, between May 9 and May 10, to contact police in Lisnaskea on the non-emergency number 101, quoting reference number 564 of 10/05/18,” he said.

Alternatively, information can also be provided to the independent charity Crimestoppers by calling: 0800-555111, he added.

Fencing equipment robbed

Meanwhile, a significant amount of fencing equipment was robbed earlier this week in Co. Meath.

A number of expensive items were taken between Slane and Ashbourne; the theft occurred sometime between Tuesday evening (May 8) and Wednesday morning (May 9).

JCB 8030 mini digger and grading bucket;

Rock breaker / arrowhead post driver attachment;

Plant trailer;

Honda ATV quad 500;

Heavy duty loading ramps. Items taken include:

A reward is being offered for information leading to the retrieval of the items.